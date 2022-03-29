Barclays picks Graham Warner as Americas head of International Corporate Banking

A branch of Barclays Bank is seen, in London, Britain, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

March 29 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC (BARC.L) appointed Graham Warner from Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) as Americas head of its international corporate banking (ICB) unit, according to a statement by the British multinational bank on Tuesday.

Warner, who will be stepping into his new role at Barclays in June, has spent 13 years at Deutsche as the Americas head of its cash management business.

Prior to that, he was with Citigroup Inc (C.N) for eight years, working across its transaction services, commercial banking and private wealth divisions.

At Barclays, Warner will be in charge of strategy and execution of ICB's Americas business. The unit provides a range of services and solutions to large corporate, institutional and financial services clients.

Warner will be based in New York and will report to Phil Bowkley, the overall head of ICB.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

