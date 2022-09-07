Barclays poaches StanChart's global head of sustainable finance

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British lender Barclays (BARC.L) on Wednesday appointed Standard Chartered's (STAN.L) Daniel Hanna as its global head of sustainable finance for the corporate and investment bank to help deliver its climate strategy.

Hanna was, for the past four years, the global head of sustainable finance at Standard Chartered.

"As the world deals with the impact of high energy prices and climate change, Barclays has a strong platform to help channel capital to the new technologies, and companies, that can help economies decarbonize and drive sustainable growth," Hanna said in a statement.

According to the company, Barclays has already facilitated 74 billion pounds ($85.06 billion) of green financing, including supporting the British government issue its first green bond.

($1 = 0.8699 pounds)

