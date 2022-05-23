Barclays promotes Gonzalo Ardura to lead investment banking in Spain

A branch of Barclays Bank is seen, in London, Britain, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has promoted Gonzalo Ardura to lead its investment banking business in Spain, replacing Nacho Moreno who left the British bank last week to join Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).

Ardura, who joined Barclays in 2009, will report to Pier Luigi Colizzi, who heads investment banking in continental Europe and also co-heads the M&A franchise in the region.

Ardura previously led Barclay's financial sponsor practice in Spain. He was part of the team advising KKR (KKR.N), Cinven and Providence in taking Spanish telecoms firm MasMovil private in 2020 and Cellnex's 7 billion euro ($7.5 billion) rights issue one year later.

($1 = 0.9389 euros)

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Edmund Blair

