Barclays raises U.S. minimum hourly wage to $20.50

FILE PHOTO:The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 31 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC (BARC.L) on Thursday raised the minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $20.50 from $17, months after a similar move by rival Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

The new rate will vary by location based on the cost of living and benefit more than 900 employees, the majority of whom support Barclays US Consumer Bank.

Bank of America had in October raised its minimum wage for U.S. workers to $21 an hour as part of a promise to increase the pay to $25 an hour by 2025. read more

The move followed pledges from a clutch of firms to pay employees more after a year of pandemic risks and government subsidies, which fueled conversations on whether companies pay their workers enough.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.