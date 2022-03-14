Barclays suspends sales of notes linked to oil, volatility

The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays (BARC.L) said on Monday it had suspended sales and issuance of two exchange-traded notes (ETNs) - one linked to crude oil and another linked to a gauge of market volatility.

"This suspension is being imposed because Barclays does not currently have sufficient issuance capacity to support further sales from inventory and any further issuances of the ETNs," Barclays said in a statement.

"These actions are not the result of the crisis in Ukraine or any issue with the market dynamics in the underlying index components. Barclays expects to reopen sales and issuances of the ETNs as soon as it can accommodate additional capacity for future issuances," the bank added.

The ETNs affected are called iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil and iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures.

The suspension of further sales from inventory and any further issuance was effective from open of trading on Monday, the bank said.

Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Barbara Lewis

