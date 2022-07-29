BBVA's Q2 net profit more than doubles boosted by Mexico

A woman scans through her phone outside a BBVA bank building in Madrid, Spain, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) on Friday said its second quarter net profit more than doubled from the same quarter of 2021 due to a strong performance in Mexico, its main market, which offset lower earnings in Turkey.

The country's second biggest lender by market value booked a net profit of 1.675 billion euros ($1.71 billion) in the April to June period, compared to 701 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Last month, the bank said that hyperinflation accounting at its Turkish lender Garanti (GARAN.IS) would erode its contribution in 2022. read more

In the second quarter, Garanti booked a profit of 137 million euros compared to 193 million euros in the same quarter last year, while net profit in Mexico rose 66% against the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro

