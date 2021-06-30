Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Berkshire's Munger says will like to have China's financial structure in U.S. - CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway Inc Vice Chairman Charles Munger speaks at the Daily Journal annual meeting in Los Angeles, U.S., February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

June 29 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) vice chairman Charlie Munger said he would not want all of the Chinese systems, but would like to have the financial part of it in the United States, according to a CNBC interview aired on Tuesday.

"I don't want the, all of the Chinese system, but I certainly would like to have the financial part of it in my own country," 97-year-old Munger told CNBC.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

