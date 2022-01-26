Biden's Fed nominees to have Senate hearing next week

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold a nomination hearing next week for President Joe Biden's three picks for the Federal Reserve.

Biden earlier this month nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the central bank's vice chair for supervision and two economists, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, to serve on its board of governors.

The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), according to a schedule posted on the Senate committee's website on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte

