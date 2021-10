Bitcoin jumps 9% to touch 12-day high

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bitcoin extended gains on Friday, climbing over 9% in late morning trade to $47,800, its highest level in 12 days.

The largest cryptocurrency was last up 7.9% at $47,263, which if maintained would be its largest one-day jump since mid-June.

Smaller coins ether and XRP , which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, were up 7% and 5% respectively.

Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities in London, cited spiking volumes on crypto derivatives exchanges as a possible driver for the moves. Derivatives trading often influences spot prices in bitcoin markets.

Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

