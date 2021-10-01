Skip to main content

Finance

Bitcoin jumps 9% to touch 12-day high

1 minute read

A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bitcoin extended gains on Friday, climbing over 9% in late morning trade to $47,800, its highest level in 12 days.

The largest cryptocurrency was last up 7.9% at $47,263, which if maintained would be its largest one-day jump since mid-June.

Smaller coins ether and XRP , which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, were up 7% and 5% respectively.

Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities in London, cited spiking volumes on crypto derivatives exchanges as a possible driver for the moves. Derivatives trading often influences spot prices in bitcoin markets.

Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 10:02 AM UTC

Analysis: 'Perfect storm' lifts dollar over unsettled markets

A grinding rally in the dollar is picking up speed, fueled by a hawkish tilt from the Federal Reserve, rising Treasury yields and concerns over the possibility of a drawn-out battle to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

Finance
Distressed debt buyers circling Evergrande bonds - FT
Finance
IPOs slow down globally in Q3 after frenetic 2021 start
Finance
Wells Fargo must face shareholder fraud claims over its recovery from scandals
Finance
Credit Suisse strategy on track to be laid out this year - chairman