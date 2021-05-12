Skip to main content

FinanceBlackRock gets licence for China wealth management JV with CCB, Temasek

Reuters
1 minute read

A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Wednesday it had received a licence in China for a wealth management venture with China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) (601939.SS), and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd (TEM.UL).

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) granted the licence, the U.S. fund house said in a statement.

(This story corrects description of BlackRock to fund house, not private equity firm, in the second paragraph)

Finance

