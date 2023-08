[1/2] The BlackRock logo is pictured outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock (BLK.N) and index provider MSCI are being investigated by a congressional committee for allegedly facilitating China investments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing letters.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

