The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) has hiked its stake in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) to 5.2%, a filing showed on Wednesday.

Japanese rules require disclosure of stakes in excess of 5%. BlackRock, the world's larget money manager, holds the stake through entities including its Japan business.

A representative for BlackRock in Japan declined to comment on the rationale for the stake hike.

Shares in SoftBank, which reported record profit last week, have tumbled 17% since May 10. The conglomerate has completed a $23 billion share buyback programme, removing support for the shares. read more

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tried to sell President Joe Biden's $2.2 trillion corporate tax hike and infrastructure plansto the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, saying that the proposals will improve the profitability and competitiveness of American corporations.

It should be for clients to decide where they clear euro derivatives, though customers are ready to move business from London to Frankfurt if forced to by the European Union, bankers said on Wednesday.

