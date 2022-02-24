1 minute read
BlackRock says it is monitoring regulatory guidelines as Russia invades Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 24 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Thursday it is "monitoring the guidelines issued by regulators" after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Asked about the potential impact on its investments and policies, a spokesman for the world's largest asset manager said that "We are taking all necessary actions to follow benchmarks accordingly and to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ross Kerber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.