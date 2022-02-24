BlackRock says it is monitoring regulatory guidelines as Russia invades Ukraine

A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Thursday it is "monitoring the guidelines issued by regulators" after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Asked about the potential impact on its investments and policies, a spokesman for the world's largest asset manager said that "We are taking all necessary actions to follow benchmarks accordingly and to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations."

Reporting by Ross Kerber

