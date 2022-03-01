BlackRock says working to ensure clients can exit Russian securities

People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 1 (Reuters) - Top asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Tuesday it is consulting with regulators, index providers and other market participants "to help ensure our clients can exit their positions in Russian securities" where allowed.

BlackRock will comply with all applicable sanctions laws and regulations, the company also said in a statement sent by a spokesman.

Reporting by Ross Kerber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.