1 minute read
BlackRock says working to ensure clients can exit Russian securities
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 1 (Reuters) - Top asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Tuesday it is consulting with regulators, index providers and other market participants "to help ensure our clients can exit their positions in Russian securities" where allowed.
BlackRock will comply with all applicable sanctions laws and regulations, the company also said in a statement sent by a spokesman.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ross Kerber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.