BlackRock sees coal, oil power projects facing investment challenges
ABU DHABI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Coal and oil-fired power generation projects will find it difficult to secure investments, BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N) Managing Director Eduard Ruijs said on Wednesday.
Natural gas-fired power plant projects could find investments, he told an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.
Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Edmund Blair
