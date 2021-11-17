BlackRock sees coal, oil power projects facing investment challenges

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

ABU DHABI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Coal and oil-fired power generation projects will find it difficult to secure investments, BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N) Managing Director Eduard Ruijs said on Wednesday.

Natural gas-fired power plant projects could find investments, he told an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

