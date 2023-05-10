Blackstone, Apollo were among bidders for SVB's assets

Customers wait in line outside a branch of Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley
Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

May 10 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N), Apollo Global Management (APO.N) were among the bidders for some assets of bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Wednesday.

PNC Financial Services (PNC.N), Valley Bank, Citizens Bank and BankUnited (BKU.N) were also part of the 19 bidders, the FDIC said.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

