Blackstone invests $500 mln in Resolution Life in partnership deal















Oct 12 (Reuters) - Life insurer Resolution Life said on Wednesday it had raised $500 million from Blackstone Inc (BX.N), while also signing a partnership deal with the asset manager.

Blackstone will manage some of Resolution's investments in areas like private credit and real estate under terms of the agreement, the insurance group said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.