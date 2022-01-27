Blackstone reports record fourth-quarter earnings

Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose by 55% to a record high, as the world's largest manager of alternative assets took advantage of rising markets to sell assets for top dollar.

Private equity dealmaking pushed global mergers and acquisition activity (M&A) to an all-time high in 2021, backed by an abundance of cheap capital and soaring corporate valuations. read more

Blackstone said its distributable earnings, which represents the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders, surged to a record $2.3 billion from $1.7 billion a year earlier. That resulted in distributable earnings per share of $1.71, which surpassed the average Wall Street analyst estimate of $1.37, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.