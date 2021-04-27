Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

FinanceBNP Paribas applies to set up a securities firm in China

Reuters
1 minute read

China's securities regulator on Tuesday received application from France's BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to set up a securities company in China.

The application status was revealed on the website of China Securities Regulatory Comission (CSRC) on Tuesday.

"BNP Paribas continues to explore all of its options for growth in the China market," the company said in an email statement to Reuters.

It is exploring ways to "enhance its local capabilities and delivery to clients in mainland China," it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 9:38 AM UTCHSBC profit jumps as vaccine rollout spurs recovery hopes

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) beat quarterly profit forecasts and released $400 million it had set aside to cover bad loans caused by the pandemic, as rapid vaccine rollouts in the United States and Britain raise hopes for an economic recovery.

FinanceAnalysis: As small-cap stocks lag, Wall Street worries about broad slowdown
FinanceCredit Suisse Greensill-linked funds have further $880 mln in cash
FinanceTesla lifts Wall Street as big tech earnings set to roll in
FinanceNomura appoints ex-JP Morgan banker as Co-CEO of Americas holding firm