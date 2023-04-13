BNP Paribas appoints José Placido as its US unit's CEO















April 13 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) said on Thursday it has appointed José Placido as chief executive officer of its U.S. operations, effective April 1.

José will assume the role of CEO of BNP Paribas USA and will oversee all U.S.-business activities while retaining in the role of CIB Americas' executive chief, the Paris-based bank said.

The biggest euro-zone bank has also appointed Jean-Yves Fillion as the vice-chairman of the BNP Paribas USA Board of Directors.

Jean-Yves Fillion was serving as CEO of BNP Paribas USA since 2016, overseeing both wholesale and retail operations.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.