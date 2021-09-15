BNP Paribas buys majority stake in Dutch firm Dynamic Credit Group

The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris, France, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP.PA) has agreed to buy a majority stake in Dynamic Credit Group, an Amsterdam-based asset manager and specialist lender with 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) of assets under management, the companies said on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas said allow Dynamic Credit access to a larger distribution network. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

($1 = 0.8474 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

