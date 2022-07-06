BNY Mellon appoints Goldman Sachs veteran McDonogh as CFO

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. building at 1 Wall St. is seen in New York's financial district March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 6 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) on Wednesday named Dermot McDonogh, a more than 25-year veteran of Goldman Sachs Group, as its chief financial officer.

McDonogh, 57, will join BNY Mellon in November and assume the CFO mantle in February, replacing Emily Portney who will transition to a new role leading the treasury services, credit services and clearance and collateral management businesses.

McDonogh most recently served as Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) chief operating officer for EMEA and the chief executive of Goldman Sachs International Bank.

The move marks the second major change in BNY Mellon's top leadership this year, with the company appointing another veteran of Wall Street's premier investment bank - Robin Vince - as its chief executive officer in May. read more

Shares of BNY Mellon have lost over a quarter of their value this year, more than the near 20% drop in the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) as aggressive policy tightening from global central banks feeds fears of a recession.

