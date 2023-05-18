BNY Mellon prices $500 million debt offering via diverse bookrunners















NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK.N) priced a $500 million debt offering that was underwritten by minority, veteran- and woman-owned investment firms, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The offering of senior medium-term bank notes -- typically handled by the world's largest lenders -- will be led entirely by diverse bookrunners. That is a first for BNY Mellon and for any global systemically important bank, the company said.

"We are proud of this step toward advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in capital markets,” BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince said in a statement.

The offering is expected to close on May 24.

“We are honored to play a role in this landmark transaction,” said Jim Reynolds, CEO of Loop Capital Markets, which served as a joint lead bookrunner.

Other underwriters include Academy Securities, Ramirez & Co., R. Seelaus & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank.

Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely











