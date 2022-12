BoE starts consultation on scrapping bankers' bonus cap

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday it was starting a consultation on government plans, which it supports, to scrap a cap on how high financial sector bonuses can be as a percentage of basic pay.

"The proposed changes should ... help remove unintended consequences that have arisen as a result of the bonus cap, namely growth in the proportion of the fixed component of total remuneration, which reduces firms' ability to adjust costs to absorb losses in a downturn," it said.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by James Davey











