BoE won't let high inflation get embedded, Cunliffe says

Britain's Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Jon Cunliffe speaks during the Bank of England's financial stability report at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain June 27, 2017. REUTERS/ Jonathan Brady/Pool

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said the British central bank will ensure that the recent surge in inflation does not become embedded in the economy.

"It's our job to make sure that as this inflationary shock passes through the economy we don't find that leaves us with inflation being the new normal, the sort of embedded psychology," Cunliffe told BBC radio.

"We will act to make sure that doesn't happen."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's main inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May and the BoE has forecast it will top 11% in October.

It has raised interest rates five times since December and said last month that it would act "forcefully" if it saw signs of inflationary pressures becoming more persistent.

Many investors expect the BoE will raise rates by half a percentage point on Aug. 4, its next scheduled monetary policy announcement date.

However, the BoE must also contend with signs that Britain's economy is slowing, something Cunliffe acknowledged in his interview with the BBC.

"What we expect is that the cost-of-living squeeze will actually hit people's spending and that will start to cool the economy," he said.

"We can see signs that the economy is already slowing."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by William James and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.