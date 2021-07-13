Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BoE's Bailey says UK needs to maintain financial standards

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London, Britain March 16, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that Britain needed to uphold regulatory standards that are at least as high as at present and above international minimums, while it tries to attract foreign business after Brexit.

"The UK's reputation for strong standards, independent regulation and financial stability has been and will remain a crucial component of its attractiveness to internationally active financial institutions," Bailey wrote in a letter to finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Bailey said he expected future relationships with other jurisdictions would be characterised by what he called "safe openness", in his response to an annual letter from Sunak setting out the BoE's regulatory duties.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young

