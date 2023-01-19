BoE's Bailey sees more optimism on inflation















LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there was now more optimism about the prospects for inflation falling this year, and noted that the central bank had not pushed back against market expectations for interest rates to peak at 4.5%.

Asked about the outlook for inflation by Wales's Western Mail newspaper, Bailey said: "There is more optimism now that we are sort of going to get through the next year with an easier path there."

Bailey said the central bank did not target a peak for interest rates, but noted that markets were now expecting BoE rates to rise no higher than 4.5%, lower than before.

"I am not endorsing 4.5%, but what you may have noticed in December is that we did not include the comment that we made in November about the market being in our view rather out of line," he said.

