BofA names new corporate, investment banking head for North America - memo

A person walks past a Bank of America sign in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has named company insider Mike Joo as its new head of global corporate and investment banking (GCIB) for North America, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

The appointment will be in addition to Joo's current role as GCIB's chief operating officer (COO) and he will report to its president Matthew Koder.

He has previously served as the COO for global markets, head of global rates and currencies solutions, and head of Asia debt capital markets in his over 15-year stint at the Wall Street bank.

Bank of America expects to announce a GCIB chief of staff in the coming weeks, according to the memo.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

