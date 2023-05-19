Bank of America's Merrill names new leaders to head divisions















May 19 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) investment and wealth management arm Merrill named insider Greg McGauley as the head of private wealth management, international and institutional, Merrill said on Friday.

Merrill offers investment management services to its clients including, wealth planning, insurance, retirement and savings planning.

McGauley joined Merrill in 1994 and has held several senior roles at the company, including leading private wealth services.

Lydia DiClemente was also named as the head of Merrill Banking Enablement and Merrill Financial Solution Advisors.

DiClemente, who has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry, will also work in partnership with April Schneider, the head of wealth management banking and lending.

Erik Vatter was also appointed as the head of advisor development and Brian Ludwick as Pacific coast division executive, while Ken Correa will take on an expanded role as head of business and client development.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York











