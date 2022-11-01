BOJ Kuroda: Must maintain ultra-loose policy to support economy















TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank must maintain ultra-loose monetary policy to support an economy that is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in close contact with the government on economic policy through various direct and indirect channels," Kuroda told parliament.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.