Skip to main content

Finance

Bostic: U.S. near full employment next year, rate liftoff in 2022, three hikes in 2023

1 minute read

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ongoing economic growth will push the U.S. to near full employment by the end of 2022, with interest rates beginning to rise that year and "no impediment" to a faster pace of rate hikes after that, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said Thursday.

"I have the economy operating very strong...and nearing full emplyment by the end of 2022. There will not be impediments to normalization in 2023," Bostic said. In comments to reporters Bostic said he feels the Fed has already met its benchmarks to reduce bond purchases, and that the current level of inflation and job growth will warrant a first rate increase next year and three hikes in 2023.

Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 4:17 AM UTC

IPOs slow down globally in Q3 after frenetic 2021 start

Initial public offerings (IPO) globally slowed in the third quarter of 2021 from their previous frenetic pace, but the number of listings in the first nine months of the year still was the highest since the dotcom bubble of 2000, according to Refinitiv data.

Finance
Pandemic recovery fuels deal craze as third-quarter M&A breaks all records
Finance
Evergrande misses second offshore bond payment
Finance
Analysis: Debt ceiling worries start to rattle Wall Street
Finance
HSBC, Temasek launch debt financing platform for sustainable infrastructure