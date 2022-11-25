Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions















BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments.

Payment initiators, the central bank said in a statement, "initiate a transaction ordered by the final user but never manage the payment account, nor hold the funds of the transactions".

Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Editing by Steven Grattan











