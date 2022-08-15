Brazil's IRB mulls new share offering after alerts on capital sufficiency

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA (IRBR3.SA) on Monday said it is considering a new capital increase to reinforce its financial structure, after market participants raised multiple alerts on the company's capital sufficiency.

The move would most likely be a fresh follow-on share offering, the company said in a securities filing, though adding it has not yet reached a final decision or approved the potential funding, as well as its terms.

The transaction would also depend on favorable market conditions, IRB noted.

Local financial website Brazil Journal had reported on Friday, citing sources, that the reinsurer was expected to announce a new offering to raise up to 1.5 billion reais ($292 million) at around 1 real per stock.

Recently, IRB's successive monthly losses led analysts to raise alerts on its capital sufficiency, with Citi and Genial Investimentos saying the company would likely need a capital increase.

The firm is set to report its second quarter results later on Monday. Preliminary data released last month showed it had posted a net loss of 285.3 million reais in the first five months of the year, versus a 9.4 million real net profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 5.1312 reais)

