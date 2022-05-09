Brazil's Itau posts recurring net income up 15% in Q1

A man is reflected in an Itau branch window in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) on Monday reported a first quarter recurring net income of 7.36 billion reais ($1.45 billion), up 15.1% year on year, driven by higher credit volume as growth in its loan book accelerated.

The figure for the country's largest bank were in line with an expected 7.35 billion-real net income from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The bottom line growth came even as loan-loss provisions jumped by 57.8% to 6.998 billion reais, Itau said in a securities filing.

"Our first quarter results show the consistency and sustainability of our performance even in a challenging scenario ... We have all the conditions needed to keep an extremely robust balance sheet in 2022," Chief Financial Officer Alexsandro Broedel said.

($1 = 5.0776 reais)

