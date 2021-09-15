Skip to main content

Finance

Bridgewater’s Dalio, asked about his future, says "done in a year or two"

1 minute read

Bridgewater Associates Chairman Ray Dalio attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, said at the SALT conference on Wednesday that he expects to be "done in a year or two" when asked about his future plans.

Bridgewater has been transitioning to the next generation of leadership for some time, and Dalio, when asked what he planned to do, said "go quiet."

Dalio, 72, is widely followed for his opinions on global problems and potential solutions. He is Bridgewater's Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

