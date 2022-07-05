Bridgewater's flagship fund posts gains of 32% through June

Ray Dalio, founder, co-chief investment officer and member of the Bridgewater Board, speaks at the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates' flagship Pure Alpha 18% volatility fund gained 32.2% in the first half of the year, according to a source familiar with the matter, beating sharp market declines.

Pure Alpha's return net of fee increase was helped by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. Increasing rates caused extreme swings in assets prices, the source added. In the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 was down roughly 20%.

Since its inception in 1991, the strategy has returned an average of 11.4% annually.

The firm also believes the fund is well-positioned to take advantage of this new tightening environment, said the source.

Bridgewater, founded by legendary billionaire Ray Dalio, told investors on Tuesday the fund posted gains across several different assets. This more than offset some losses, such as in inflation-linked bonds and emerging market currencies.

