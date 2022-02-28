1 minute read
Britain freezes assets of Russia's VEB development bank
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday imposed an asset freeze Russian state development bank VEB, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
"I will also be imposing a full asset freeze on three further banks: VEB, Russia's national development bank, Sovcombank, the third largest privately owned financial institution in Russia, and Otkritiye, one of Russia's largest commercial banks," Truss told parliament.
Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout; writing by Guy Faulconbridge
