Finance
Britain, Gulf countries negotiating free-trade agreement -British investment minister
1 minute read
DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are negotiating a free-trade agreement, Britain's investment minister, Gerry Grimstone, said on Monday.
A deal will be concluded within 12 months, Grimstone said at a conference in Dubai.
The GCC is already an important trading partner for Britain, with almost 22 billion pounds ($29.57 billion) of British exports and bilateral trade worth over 30 billion pounds in 2020, showed a British government website.
($1 = 0.7440 pounds)
Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.