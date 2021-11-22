Britain, Gulf countries negotiating free-trade agreement -British investment minister

Chairman of Barclays Bank Sir Gerry Grimstone speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are negotiating a free-trade agreement, Britain's investment minister, Gerry Grimstone, said on Monday.

A deal will be concluded within 12 months, Grimstone said at a conference in Dubai.

The GCC is already an important trading partner for Britain, with almost 22 billion pounds ($29.57 billion) of British exports and bilateral trade worth over 30 billion pounds in 2020, showed a British government website.

($1 = 0.7440 pounds)

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing

