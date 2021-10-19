Skip to main content

Britain's competition regulator flags concerns about S&P-IHS Markit deal

An S&P Global logo is displayed in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was possible that the $44 billion purchase of London-based IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N) by information provider peer S&P Global (SPGI.N) could lead to a significant reduction of competition in the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also said it would clear the merger if competition concerns in certain commodity price assessments were addressed.

