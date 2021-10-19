Britain's competition regulator flags concerns about S&P-IHS Markit deal

An S&P Global logo is displayed in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was possible that the $44 billion purchase of London-based IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N) by information provider peer S&P Global (SPGI.N) could lead to a significant reduction of competition in the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also said it would clear the merger if competition concerns in certain commodity price assessments were addressed.

Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

