Finance
Britain's competition regulator flags concerns about S&P-IHS Markit deal
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it was possible that the $44 billion purchase of London-based IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N) by information provider peer S&P Global (SPGI.N) could lead to a significant reduction of competition in the country.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also said it would clear the merger if competition concerns in certain commodity price assessments were addressed.
