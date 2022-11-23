Britain's finance ministry scraps plan for veto over financial regulators

Signage is seen for the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), the UK's financial regulatory body, at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would not give itself the power to veto decisions taken by financial regulators, scrapping a plan which the Bank of England had warned would undermine its independence.

"The Government has decided not to proceed with the Intervention Power at this time," Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jonathan Oatis

