Britain's finance ministry scraps plan for veto over financial regulators















LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would not give itself the power to veto decisions taken by financial regulators, scrapping a plan which the Bank of England had warned would undermine its independence.

"The Government has decided not to proceed with the Intervention Power at this time," Britain's financial services minister Andrew Griffith said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.