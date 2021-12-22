Britain's markets watchdog fines hedge fund BlueCrest $54.5 mln

A general view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain April 25, 2021. Picture taken April 25 with a drone. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog has fined hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management UK 41 million pounds ($54.50 million) for conflict of interest failings, it said on Wednesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement it was also requiring BCMUK to redress clients who have suffered losses as a result of its failings.

It said the findings were provisional as BCMUK had chosen to to refer the case to a further tribunal which would decide the appropriate action, if any, for the FCA to take.

($1 = 0.7523 pounds)

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

