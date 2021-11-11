Britain's OSB posts 8% rise in lending on strong housing demand

Nov 11 (Reuters) - British lender OSB (OSBO.L) reported on Thursday an 8% increase in its underlying net loans for the nine months ended September, driven mainly by strong housing demand as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

The lender, which specialises in buy-to-let, commercial mortgages and residential development finance, said underlying net loans stood at 20.6 billion pounds ($27.88 billion), compared with 19.0 billion pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7389 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

