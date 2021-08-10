British asset manager abrdn reports surge in profits

The offices of Standard Life Aberdeen in Saint Andrew Square Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain February 15, 2019.REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asset manager abrdn's (ABDN.L) earnings jumped over 77% in the first half of 2021, its first set of results since a rebranding showed on Tuesday, thanks to strong performance in its adviser and investment businesses.

The blue-chip company, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, said on Tuesday that adjusted pretax profit rose to 163 million pounds ($225.66 million) in the six months to June from 92 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.