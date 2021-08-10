Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

British asset manager abrdn reports surge in profits

1 minute read

The offices of Standard Life Aberdeen in Saint Andrew Square Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain February 15, 2019.REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asset manager abrdn's (ABDN.L) earnings jumped over 77% in the first half of 2021, its first set of results since a rebranding showed on Tuesday, thanks to strong performance in its adviser and investment businesses.

The blue-chip company, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, said on Tuesday that adjusted pretax profit rose to 163 million pounds ($225.66 million) in the six months to June from 92 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · August 9, 2021 · 5:59 PM UTCPrivate equity firms revise China strategy as regulatory crackdown widens

Private equity firms are rethinking their strategies in China as a widening regulatory crackdown on some of the country's hottest sectors forces investors to scout for bets in other industries that they hope will be less vulnerable to sudden policy changes.

FinanceWall Street investment banks cut China growth forecasts
FinanceBuffett-backed Nubank hires investment banks to lead IPO - source
FinanceU.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations remain high, New York Fed
FinanceAustralia's NAB to buy Citi's local consumer business in $882 mln deal