British asset manager St James's Place attracts $4.4 bln H1 net inflows

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British asset manager St James's Place (SJP.L) reported a fall in half-yearly profit after tax on Thursday but attracted 3.4 billion pounds ($4.40 billion) of net inflows in what the company called a "challenging period" for UK investors.

Funds under management hit a record 157.5 billion pounds, up from 148.4 billion in December 2022.

Profit after tax fell to 161.7 million, down from 208.2 million in the same period last year, and the interim dividend was 15.83 pence per share, representing 30% of the previous full-year dividend, the company said.

"This has been a challenging period for many UK savers and investors who have had to contend with high and persistent inflation, rising borrowing costs, a mini banking crisis in the U.S. and attendant stock market volatility, and continued macro-economic and geo-political uncertainty," said CEO Andrew Croft.

"As we look ahead, there continue to be challenges for UK consumers," he said.

The company saw an increase in surrender rates across smaller unit trusts and ISA portfolios, and a return to "more normal investment withdrawal rates" across the pensions and bonds businesses, Croft added.

($1 = 0.7722 pounds)

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Sinead Cruise

