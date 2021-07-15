Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

British fintech Revolut raises $800 million -Sky News

1 minute read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British-based digital banking app Revolut has raised around $800 million in a funding round led by Softbank's (9984.T) Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management, Sky News reported on Thursday.

The fundraising values the fast-growing company at around $33 billion, Sky News reported, making it one of Europe's most valuable financial technology firms.

Revolut did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · July 14, 2021 · 7:00 PM UTCBiggest U.S. banks smash profit estimates as economy revives

The four largest U.S. consumer banks posted blockbuster second-quarter results this week, after pandemic loan losses failed to materialize and the U.S. economy began roaring back to life.

FinanceBank of America focuses on loan growth as rate hikes fade into the distance
FinanceCitigroup sees lending recovery after profit eases past Q2 estimates
FinanceWells Fargo wary on prospect of asset restriction easing
FinanceBig Four still dominate UK blue chip audits as fees rise