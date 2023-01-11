British insurer Direct Line axes dividend after bad weather claims















LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Direct Line (DLGD.L) is scrapping its final dividend for 2022, it said on Wednesday, after a surge in claims following a bout of severe weather in Britain in December, which pushed the motor and home insurer to an underwriting loss for the year.

Motor insurers performed strongly when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in 2020, as restrictions meant fewer drivers on the round and fewer accidents.

But inflationary pressures and supply chain issues due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have pushed up the cost of repairs.

Britain has also had unexpectedly hot and cold weather spells in the past year, causing issues such as subsidence and burst pipes.

"The Board recognises the importance of the dividend to our shareholders, and continues to take actions to restore balance sheet resilience and dividend capacity as a priority, consistent with our track record of delivering returns for shareholders," CEO Penny James said in a statement.

Direct Line said it expected its 2022 combined operating ratio - a key indicator of underwriting performance in which a level above 100% indicates a loss - to be 102-103%.

It also expected higher motor claims inflation to add two to three percentage points to its 2023 combined operating ratio.

Direct Line in July cut its profitability outlook for the year and delayed the second leg of a share buyback.

"Things have gone from bad to worse," analysts at Jefferies said in a note, adding they expected the axed final dividend to "come as a major shock to the market". They reiterated their hold rating on the stock.

The insurer said it expected total weather claims of around 140 million pounds ($170.30 million) for 2022, well above its original expectation of 73 million pounds.

Gross written premiums in motor insurance fell 2% in the fourth quarter versus the previous year, the insurer said.

Direct Line also said its property investment portfolio had seen a 15% drop in values, equivalent to 45 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8221 pounds)

