Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Online broker CMC sounds profit warning as market volatility eases

1 minute read

Dealers work at their desks whilst screens show market data following a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit 'plan B' at CMC Markets in London, Britain, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets (CMCX.L) cut its annual earnings outlook by up to 80 million pounds ($110.24 million) on Thursday as reduced market volatility resulted in lower transaction volumes across new and existing clients.

CMC, which facilitates the trade of complex financial instruments, had raised its outlook multiple times this year as a retail trading boom and market volatility fuelled volumes across the sector.

But those levels have eased as government stimulus measures and vaccinations have quelled fears about the pandemic's impact on growth, with the CBOE volatility index (.VIX), or Wall Street's fear gauge, settling at about 16.11. It hit a peak of 85.5 in March last year.

The British company now expects fiscal year 2022 operating income between 250 million pounds and 280 million pounds. CMC had earlier said it was confident of generating in excess of 330 million pounds.

Client numbers remain up around a third from pre-pandemic numbers, while assets under management remain near record levels, the company said.

Operating costs for the year through March 31, 2022 will continue to be moderately higher, although will be partly offset by lower marketing costs in line with lower activity, CMC added.

($1 = 0.7257 pounds)

Reporting by Chris Peters & Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · September 1, 2021 · 8:44 PM UTC

Analysis: Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

It has been nearly five years since Wells Fargo & Co began addressing widespread customer abuses that led to regulatory penalties, lawsuits, reputational damage, business overhauls and management changes, but the fourth-largest U.S. bank apparently still has a lot of work to do, analysts say.

Finance
EXCLUSIVE Taliban launch charm offensive with Afghan banks amid funding fears
Finance
U.S. mortgage applications decline with drop in refinancing -MBA
Finance
EXCLUSIVE Singapore Exchange to issue easier rules for SPAC listings -sources
Finance
Telefonica hires Barclays to seek partner to fund UK fibre network, El Confidencial says