Brookfield to target $25 bln for largest infrastructure fund - Bloomberg News

Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), poses in front of the company's logo in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hideyuki Sano

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) is looking to raise $25 billion for its fifth flagship infrastructure fund, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Brookfield has already started marketing the fund and may exceed the target, according to the report, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Brookfield closed its $20 billion, fourth infrastructure fund a year ago and about 75% of the fund has been committed for investment, it said in a statement earlier this month, adding that it had already launched fundraising for its next fund.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

