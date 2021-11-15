Finance
Buffett's Berkshire cuts stakes in U.S. drugmakers, invests in drug royalty company
1 minute read
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) said on Monday it eliminated its investment in Merck & Co (MRK.N) and reduced its stakes in Abbvie Inc (ABBV.N) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N), as it pared its overall stock market investments.
The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed holdings as of Sept. 30.
Berkshire also disclosed new investments in Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX.O), which buys pharmaceutical royalties, and flooring retailer Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND.N).
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.