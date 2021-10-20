Skip to main content

Bundesbank President Weidmann quits, citing personal reasons

1 minute read

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann presents the annual 2018 report in Frankfurt, Germany, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, among the most conservative members of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, is resigning from his post effective Dec 31, the Bundesbank said on Wednesday.

"I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf – for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally," the Bundesbank quoted Weidmann as saying.

Weidmann is leaving the German central bank, which he has headed since May 2011, for personal reasons, the bank added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa

